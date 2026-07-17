Where to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Start time, live stream, card and matches for MSG in New York

A classic WWE event returns to the promotion's most iconic venue when Saturday Night's Main Event comes to New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.
The card features some intriguing action, including future SummerSlam foes Cody Rhodes and undisputed WWE champion CM Punk teaming up to take on Gunther and Sami Zayn in tag team action. One championship will also be on the line on Saturday, with Paige and Brie Bella defending the women's tag team championship against Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley.
In another interesting pairing, Danhausen will do battle with Judgment Day's JD McDonagh in a no-disqualification match.
Also of note, New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson will appear alongside world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday.
Where to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
All times Eastern
Date: Saturday, July 18
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Watch live: Peacock
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event match card
- Sami Zayn & Gunther vs. CM Punk & Cody Rhodes
- Women's Tag Team Championship -- Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley
- Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh (No Disqualification Match)
- Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria
- New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson will join Roman Reigns