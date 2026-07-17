Where to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Start time, live stream, card and matches for MSG in New York

A classic WWE event returns to the promotion's most iconic venue when Saturday Night's Main Event comes to New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

The card features some intriguing action, including future SummerSlam foes Cody Rhodes and undisputed WWE champion CM Punk teaming up to take on Gunther and Sami Zayn in tag team action. One championship will also be on the line on Saturday, with Paige and Brie Bella defending the women's tag team championship against Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley.

In another interesting pairing, Danhausen will do battle with Judgment Day's JD McDonagh in a no-disqualification match.

Also of note, New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson will appear alongside world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday.

Where to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, July 18

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event match card

Sami Zayn & Gunther vs. CM Punk & Cody Rhodes

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley

Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh (No Disqualification Match)

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson will join Roman Reigns