Saturday Night's Main Event returns this weekend with a big time main event. In that match, world heavyweight champion Gunther will put his title on the line against Bill Goldberg at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The match is expected to be the last in Goldberg's legendary career and is taking place in the same city where he won the WCW championship in 1998. Goldberg has a fellow bruiser standing across the ring in the form of Gunther, who is on his second run as world heavyweight champion.

Looming in the shadows will be Seth Rollins, the Money in the Bank briefcase holder, who will face LA Knight earlier in the night. Rollins has been looking for the right opportunity to cash in his contract and take a world title into his hands as the next step in his vision of WWE's future.

In addition, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre are set to meet in one-on-one action.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event predictions

World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Bill Goldberg: It's somewhat easy to see WWE deciding to pull a swerve on everyone and have Goldberg get a shock title win. That said, Goldberg seems committed to this being his last match and he has had enough physical issues just training for the match that it would be a big risk to ask for more than one match from him. There is an easy way for Goldberg to go out "on top" without winning the title, however. Assuming Rollins tries to cash in after a Gunther win, Goldberg could go out standing tall by taking down Rollins and his gang of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed before basking in the cheers of the Atlanta crowd. Pick: Gunther retains the title -- Brent Brookhouse (and Shakiel Mahjouri)

Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight: It's not exactly difficult to pick a winner here. Knight has seemingly reached what WWE sees as his ceiling, right or wrong. Meanwhile, Rollins is the centerpiece of Raw and with the backup of Breakker and Reed. There's no real value to Knight winning. If anything, it would hurt the momentum of Rollins and his pursuit of his vision of WWE's future. Pick: Seth Rollins wins -- Brookhouse (and Mahjouri)

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton: My adoration for McIntyre has repeatedly burned me. However, I feel justified in picking him against Orton. McIntyre returned to television one month after Damian Priest felled him in a steel cage. He needs momentum after his hiatus. Orton is bulletproof and can handle a competitive loss to a fellow former world champion. Pick: Drew McIntyre wins --

Mahjouri (and Brookhouse)