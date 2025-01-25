WWE is back in primetime this weekend with the latest installment of Saturday Night's Main Event. After the monster success of the debut episode in December, the promotion hopes to replicate the feat with four matches scheduled to take place in San Antonio as well as an intense contract signing between friends turned rivals.

Saturday Night's Main Event was revived in December after a 16-year absence from WWE programming. The revival is part of a quarterly deal between WWE and NBC to bring the show to prime time. This weekend's main event is expected to be Jey Uso challenging "The Ring General" Gunther for the world heavyweight title. Uso's relatives Jacob Fatu and Nia Jax are also on the card.

The card will also see Bron Breakker look to defend his intercontinental title against Sheamus as the Irishman looks to claim the lone title that has eluded him in his storied career. Plus, Ripley takes on Nia Jax after Jax viciously attacked her on Monday Night Raw earlier in the week.

Look below at the confirmed Saturday Night's Main Event matches. Saturday Night's Main Event airs live on NBC and Peacock on Jan. 25 with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso: The build to this world title program is straightforward. Uso challenged Gunther and Gunther accepted. Gunther repeatedly downplayed Uso's merits as a title challenger, but Uso sent Gunther reeling during a brawl on the Jan. 20 episode of WWE Raw.

Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus: Sheamus is a surefire WWE Hall of Famer, but there's one accolade hanging over his head. Sheamus has never won the intercontinental title and has fallen short for years. Breakker suggested it's time for Sheamus to retire, but "The Celtic Warrior" has no intention to do so before collecting his final prize.

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu: Strowman crossed paths with The Bloodline soon after returning from injury. Strowman has loosely aligned himself with LA Knight and Sami Zayn to take on The Bloodline. At Saturday Night's Main Event, behemoths Strowman and Fatu battle.

Women's World Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax: Jax attacked Ripley at the beginning of Monday Night Raw on Jan. 20. Ripley bounced back later that night and put hands on her rival. A fighting champion, Ripley challenged Jax with Ripley's title on the line.

Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens contract signing: While it won't be a match, there's sure to be fireworks when the two are in the ring on Saturday night. Shawn Michaels will serve as mediator as the two sign on for their ladder match at the Royal Rumble. Every time these two have seen each other has resulted in some sort of brawl. The key hook to Saturday night is that Micheals is charged with collecting both the undisputed WWE title and the retired Winged Eagle title from both men. Be on the look out for some wildness to close the show.