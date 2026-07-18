WWE Saturday Night's Main Event live updates, results and grades as CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns appear

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WWE brings Saturday Night's Main Event to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York with a card featuring some interesting matches and one NBA superstar appearance. Knicks star Jalen Brunson is set to appear alongside world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns at the event, though what exactly Brunson will be doing is unclear. What is clear is that there is some serious bad blood in the tag team main event as Cody Rhodes tags with CM Punk to take on Sami Zayn and Gunther.

Punk won the undisputed WWE championship from Zayn on a night where Zayn was set to defend against Rhodes. Rhodes was taken out by Gunther, leaving an opening for Punk to take advantage and take the title. Now, Punk and Rhodes are on a collision course for SummerSlam, though they'll have to team together first.

The women's tag titles are set to be on the line on Saturday, with Paige and Brie Bella putting the belts up for grabs against the team of Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley. In another intriguing match, Danhausen will face Judgment Day's JD McDonagh in a no-disqualification match.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from New York, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event match card

Sami Zayn & Gunther vs. CM Punk & Cody Rhodes

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley

Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh (No Disqualification Match)

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson will join Roman Reigns