WWE Saturday Night's Main event live updates, results and grades as Penta, The Vision defend titles

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It's time for some WWE action on a Saturday night. The promotion's latest featured show takes place with four title matches on the docket for Saturday Night's Main Event in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It's the first such event since January earlier this year.

The most notable match sees intercontinental champion Penta put his title on the line against rising NXT star Ethan Page. Plus, the tag team titles in both the men's and women's divisions are on the line. The Vision with Logan Paul and Austin Theory take on the Street Profits while Paige and Brie Bella face off against Lash Legend and Nia Jax.

Another NXT alum is set for a title match when Sol Ruca faces women's intercontinental champion Becky Lynch.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Fort Wayne, Indiana, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event match card

Intercontinental Championship -- Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page

Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page World Tag Team Championship -- The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca WWE Women's Tag Team Championship -- Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. The Irresistible Force (Lash Legend & Nia Jax)

Cargill and Co. steal one from Ripley, Flair and Bliss

A chaotic match with all six women getting a chance to showcase their stuff. The match reached its conclusion when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley were finally able to put their differences aside and shake hands. After both women planted Michin and B-Fab, they embraced and were quickly joined by Alexa Bliss, who jumped into their arms. Jade Cargill took advantage of the celebrating trio and shoved Ripley into Flair and Bliss. Cargill then hit a super kick and Jaded for the pinfall. It's the second straight night of Cargill hitting Ripley with her finisher. A solid enough match that helps move other storylines along toward a PLE next week. Grade: B+

Becky Lynch continues issues with referee in DQ, beats down Ruca post match

Sol Ruca, in her first main roster title match, gave Becky Lynch all she could handle. So much so that Lynch resorted to dirty tactics to retain her women's intercontinental championship. Ruca was setting up Lynch for her signature Sol Snatcher in the corner when Lynch pulled referee Jessica Carr in front of herself to take the shot. Carr recognized what happened and declared Ruca the winner by DQ, meaning Lynch retained the title. Post-match, Lynch beat down Ruca with multiple Manhandle Slams to deliver her message to the rookie. An odd choice given the growth and development from Ruca early in her career, but it works in character with Lynch's heel run. A fine enough spot since it was clear they weren't ready to make Ruca a champ or take the title off Lynch. Grade: B