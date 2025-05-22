WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns this weekend with a loaded show featuring everything from a world heavyweight championship match to one of the in-ring stops on John Cena's retirement tour.

Cena will not be putting his undisputed WWE championship on the line when he faces R-Truth on Saturday night. Cena vs. Truth is instead a match based around Cena's attack on Truth at the Backlash post-event press conference and Truth's attempt to remind his hero of who he is at his core.

Jey Uso will defend his world heavyweight championship against Logan Paul. Paul has repeatedly knocked out Uso with sucker punches in his attempt to get in Uso's head.

Also on the card is a tag team match pitting CM Punk and Sami Zayn against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, as well as a steel cage match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre.

Let's take a look at who the CBS Sports wrestling experts think will take home big victories on Saturday night.

Saturday Night's Main Event predictions

World Heavyweight Championship -- Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul: Uso isn't losing his world heavyweight title so soon, and certainly not to Paul. This match is designed to give the champion a win against a big crossover star. Paul's success isn't measured by win percentages, but by his relevance beyond the ropes. Uso should win cleanly before rematching Gunther on June 9. Pick: Jey Uso retains the title -- Shakiel Mahjouri (also Brent Brookhouse)

John Cena vs. R-Truth: On Oct. 31, 1989, The Genius defeated Hulk Hogan on Saturday Night's Main Event. Let me go ahead and pick a bit of that upset magic for Saturday night and side with Truth to get the win. The title isn't on the line, so there's no harm in having a little bit of fun when Cena doesn't really have a clear direction for what is next, so someone could even come help Truth get the win and set up Cena's next title defense. Cena's title reign has lost momentum and maybe a loss would drive him into more of a rage and add a bit of fuel to things. Cena likes Truth, so why wouldn't he agree to give him a little moment on Saturday Night's Main Event? Pick: R-Truth wins -- Brookhouse

Cena does not have a title challenger two weeks removed from Money in the Bank. If he's going to defend the title on June 7, WWE should plant the seeds this weekend. Either someone costs Cena the match with Truth, setting up a title rematch, or someone rescues Truth from a post-fight match beatdown, setting up a fresh match. The non-title match presents a rare opportunity for Cena to lose, but I'll split the difference and vote against Brent. Pick: John Cena wins -- Mahjouri

CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker: The Rollins and Breakker union needs to stay strong this early into the story. That's a shame for Punk and Zayn, who likely aren't in position to get a big win here. I don't know that there's any need for any shenanigans to get to the result, Rollins and Breakker should get the victory and leave Punk, Zayn and the rest of the locker room trying to figure out how to deal with this powerful new group moving forward. Rollins is also on a path toward the world heavyweight championship, so he has to be kept strong in this tag match. Pick: Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker win -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (Steel Cage Match): I'm surprised the McIntyre-Priest feud continued beyond WrestleMania. McIntyre's victory seemed like a pivot point for both men. WWE has booked the feud evenly, meaning it's Priest time to level the score. I think he'll leave SNME with his hand raised. Pick: Priest wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)