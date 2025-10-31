A new world heavyweight champion will be crowned at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. CM Punk and Jey Uso will battle for the vacant title after Seth Rollins was stripped due to injury.

Rollins was forced to vacate the title after The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betrayed him on the episode of Raw immediately following Crown Jewel. Punk was granted a vacant title match, with his opponent determined in a battle royal. Jey Uso outlasted the field to set up Saturday's clash to crown a new king.

Speaking of champions, Saturday Night's Main Event is loaded with title matches. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre run it back. McIntyre was scheduled to face Jacob Fatu on the ensuing episode of SmackDown after Crown Jewel, but Fatu was found backstage laid out. With McIntyre in the ring ready to be declared No.1 contender again, Rhodes stormed in and took the fight to him. The pair have been at each other's throats since and look to settle the score on Saturday.

Jade Cargill hopes her new mean streak is enough to dethrone Tiffany Stratton when the two battle for Stratton's WWE women's title. And Dominik Mysterio defends the intercontinental title against two tough superstars in Penta and Rusev.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2025 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Date: Nov. 1, 2025

Location: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

2025 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event match card