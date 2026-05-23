Where to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Live stream, start time, complete card and matches

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns. The quarterly special is back for the first time since January. The card is loaded with championship matches, including Penta defending the intercontinental title.
Five matches are booked for Saturday Night's Main Event, four of which have titles at stake. WWE is putting the most emphasis on Penta's title defense. The fearless luchador last defended his title in a six-pack ladder match at WrestleMania. He's 6-0 in title defenses, but the challenger has serious momentum. Former NXT champion Ethan Page is undefeated since moving up to the main roster. He earned the title shot after pinning the champion in a tag team match also involving Rusev and Je'Von Evans.
Women's intercontinental champion Becky Lynch, world tag team champions The Vision and WWE women's tag team champions Paige & Brie Bella all have title defenses booked. While not booked for a title defense, WWE women's champion Rhea Ripley is also scheduled to perform.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.
Where to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2026
All times Eastern
Date: Saturday, May 23
Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Watch live: Peacock
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event match card
- Intercontinental Championship -- Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page
- World Tag Team Championship -- The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
- Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alex Bliss vs. Jade Cargill Michin, and B-Fab
- Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship -- Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. The Irresistible Force (Lash Legend & Nia Jax)