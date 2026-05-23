Where to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Live stream, start time, complete card and matches

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns. The quarterly special is back for the first time since January. The card is loaded with championship matches, including Penta defending the intercontinental title.

Five matches are booked for Saturday Night's Main Event, four of which have titles at stake. WWE is putting the most emphasis on Penta's title defense. The fearless luchador last defended his title in a six-pack ladder match at WrestleMania. He's 6-0 in title defenses, but the challenger has serious momentum. Former NXT champion Ethan Page is undefeated since moving up to the main roster. He earned the title shot after pinning the champion in a tag team match also involving Rusev and Je'Von Evans.

Women's intercontinental champion Becky Lynch, world tag team champions The Vision and WWE women's tag team champions Paige & Brie Bella all have title defenses booked. While not booked for a title defense, WWE women's champion Rhea Ripley is also scheduled to perform.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Where to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2026

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, May 23

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event match card

Intercontinental Championship -- Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page

Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page World Tag Team Championship -- The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alex Bliss vs. Jade Cargill Michin, and B-Fab

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca WWE Women's Tag Team Championship -- Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. The Irresistible Force (Lash Legend & Nia Jax)