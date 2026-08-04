WWE schedule, dates, list of PPV events for 2026 with Money in the Bank and Survivor Series on tap

We are more than halfway through the year, but some of WWE's biggest events still loom ahead. In the aftermath of SummerSlam, Oba Femi and the weekend's other big winners are ready to forge ahead.

WWE historically has four cornerstone events. Three have been crossed off of this year's calendar: Royal Rumble, WrestleMania and SummerSlam. More recently, the "Big Four" has expanded to the "Big Five," and dates are set for the two remaining marquee events.

First is the youngest of the five pillar shows. WWE heads to New Orleans for Money in the Bank with its titular multi-person ladder matches. The winners of the men's and women's Money in the Bank earn title shots at a time and place of their choosing. That unique advantage has translated to an 82% success rate for the briefcase holders.

Completing the quintet is Survivor Series, which takes place in Houston on Nov. 28. The event traditionally features eponymous multi-man elimination tag team matches. Since 2022, those matches have been replaced by WarGames. The legendary WarGames match, created by Dusty Rhodes in the '80s, takes place inside an enormous steel cage housing two rings. Two teams battle with participants entering individually at timed intervals. Only once all competitors are in the ring can the match be won by pinfall or submission.

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To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2026 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below, along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2026 PPV events schedule

Date Show Location Sept. 6 Saturday Night's Main Event Atlanta Sept. 11-13 TripleMania 34 (AAA)

Las Vegas

Oct. 10 WWE Money in the Bank New Orleans Nov. 28 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Houston