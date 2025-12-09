WWE enters the new year with its major pay-per-views already announced. The Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Money in the Bank already have homes heading into 2026.

The Road to WrestleMania 42 begins Jan. 31 with the Royal Rumble. WWE is taking the Royal Rumble to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first time. The winner of the men's and women's Rumble matches will earn world title shots at WrestleMania.

Speaking of WrestleMania, WWE made rare and unprecedented moves for 2026's flagship show. WrestleMania will return to the same city, Las Vegas, in back-to-back years for only the second time in more than four decades. The company relocated Mania from New Orleans to Las Vegas, marking the first time WWE had changed cities after publicly announcing WrestleMania. As a compromise, New Orleans will host Money in the Bank on Sept. 6 and has been promised a future WrestleMania.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2026 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below, along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2026 PPV events schedule