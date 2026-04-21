The Road to WrestleMania 42 is over as WWE's superstars look at a fresh start. The night after WrestleMania is often a reset, featuring new creative directions and callups. 2026's first major stop after WrestleMania is Backlash.

WWE has more momentum than it's had in months after a well-received WrestleMania Sunday, bouncing back from a mixed first night. No matches were confirmed for Backlash on the night after WrestleMania, but WWE planted seeds for where things were headed. Jacob Fatu challenged Roman Reigns to a world heavyweight title match. Reigns gave his cousin one week to consider. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes offered CM Punk a title shot whenever he wanted it.

Three other major events are confirmed on WWE's 2026 calendar. Clash in Italy takes place on May 31, just three weeks after Backlash. Afterwards, SummerSlam takes over Minneapolis for two consecutive nights in August. Lastly, the promotion returns to New Orleans for Money in the Bank in September.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2026 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below, along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2026 PPV events schedule