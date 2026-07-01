WWE schedule, dates, list of PPV events for 2026: SummerSlam and Money in the Bank on tap for summer

The stage is set for SummerSlam in the aftermath of Night of Champions. The King and Queen of the Ring tournament winners earned title shots against world champions of their choosing, locking in two pivotal match-ups in Minneapolis.

Last year saw two major changes to SummerSlam, bringing the classic "Big Four" event closer in line with WrestleMania than Survivor Series or the Royal Rumble. The event expanded to two days and incorporated a new tradition where world champions defend their titles against the King and Queen of the Rings. Oba Femi and Iyo Sky won their respective tournaments this year, putting them in pivotal SummerSlam matches.

One month later, WWE heads to New Orleans for Money in the Bank. The event has become a spiritual "fifth" major cornerstone event for the promotion, thanks to the titular multi-person ladder matches. The winners of the men's and women's Money in the Bank earn title shots at a time and place of their choosing. That huge advantage has translated to an 82% success rate for the briefcase holders.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2026 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below, along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2026 PPV events schedule

Date Show Location Aug. 1

WWE SummerSlam Night 1

Minneapolis Aug. 2 WWE SummerSlam Night 2 Minneapolis Sept. 6

WWE Money in the Bank New Orleans