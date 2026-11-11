WWE is hitting the home stretch on its 2026 event calendar. The professional wrestling organization has two major events scheduled for this year, Survivor Series and Wrestlepalooza, plus the inaugural John Cena Classic.

Survivor Series has been a cornerstone WWE event following its debut in 1987. It's historically anchored by its eponymous five-on-five elimination tag team match. In recent years, WWE swapped out the traditional Survivor Series match for WarGames. This year, fans will get both. The Bloodline and 946 will engage in WarGames; meanwhile, Cody Rhodes captains Team USA against Rey Mysterio's Team Mexico in a traditional Survivor Series match.

In December, the second annual Wrestlepalooza hits The Land Down Under. WWE has ambitions of making Wrestlepalooza a big deal. Last year, the card opened with John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar as part of Cena's retirement tour, plus AJ Lee's first match in a decade, teaming with her husband CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Speaking of Cena, the record-breaking WWE world champion returns two days after Wrestlepalooza. He'll host the inaugural John Cena Classic, an exhibition tournament pitting main roster superstars from Raw and SmackDown against emerging NXT talent. The event takes place at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, with fans crowning one men's and women's champion at the end of the night.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2026 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below, along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2026 PPV events schedule