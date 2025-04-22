The Road to WrestleMania 41 is over, paving the way to a busy year. Six WWE pay-per-views are set for 2025 after John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win a record-setting 17th world title.

WrestleMania 41 was a night full of headlines. Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns by aligning with Seth Rollins, Jey Uso won the world heavyweight title, Becky Lynch returned and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin had an ATV blunder. Shortly after Mania, WWE announced a swathe of upcoming PPV dates and locations.

Backlash takes place in Randy Orton's hometown of St. Louis on May 10, Los Angeles hosts Money in the Bank on June 7, and the women-exclusive Evolution event returns for the first time since 2018. SummerSlam, Clash in Paris and Survivor Series: WarGames have also been formally announced.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2025 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2025 PPV schedule

Date Show Location May 10 WWE Backlash St. Louis May 24

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event* Tampa, Florida

June 7 WWE Money in the Bank Los Angeles July 5 WWE Evolution Uncasville, Connecticut July 12

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event * TBA

Aug. 2-3

WWE SummerSlam

East Rutherford, New Jersey Aug. 31

WWE Clash in Paris

La Defense, Nanterre, France

Nov. 29 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames San Diego



*Saturday Night's Main Event are primetime television specials.