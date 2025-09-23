WWE's world champions collide at Crown Jewel. The company will crown its second WWE Crown Jewel champions on Oct. 11 as Cody Rhodes battles Seth Rollins, and Stephanie Vaquer takes on SmackDown's women's champion.

Crown Jewel carries over a new annual tradition from Saudi Arabia to Riyadh. Raw and SmackDown's world champions compete for supremacy. The men's field is set: undisputed WWE champion Rhodes vs. world heavyweight champion Rollins. Women's world champion Vaquer awaits to find out who will enter the pay-per-view as WWE women's champion: defending champ Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, or Nia Jax.

Arguably, the most anticipated match on the card is John Cena reviving his legendary feud with AJ Styles one last time.

WWE's last PPV of the year is Survivor Series, which takes place in San Diego on Nov. 29.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2025 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below, along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2025 PPV schedule