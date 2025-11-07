WWE marches towards its final pay-per-view of the year as Survivor Series: WarGames heads to San Diego.

No matches are scheduled for Survivor Series at the time of writing, but there are indications about where WWE is headed. The official Survivor Series: WarGames poster features The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, suggesting the wrestlers will be present. Recently, they've feuded with CM Punk, Jey Uso and LA Knight. Survivor Series is also listed as the penultimate stop on John Cena's retirement tour.

Survivor Series has long been a cornerstone event for the promotion. It's considered one of WWE's "big four" events, along with Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam, which later became the "big five" to include Money in the Bank. Traditionally, Survivor Series features at least one "Survivor Series" match featuring two teams, generally comprised of four or five superstars, wrestling an elimination-style match.

In recent years, WWE has adopted the legendary WarGames match from WCW. WarGames pits two teams against each other, wrestling across two rings confined within an extra-large steel cage. A superstar from each team starts the match, with a new entrant joining at regularly scheduled intervals.

WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2025 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below, along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2025 PPV schedule