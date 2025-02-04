john-cena-point.jpg
The Road to WrestleMania 41 has begun. Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair secured world title matches by outlasting 29 superstars in their respective divisions at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Uso's career-defining victory came at the expense of John Cena, who is hunting for a record-setting 17th world title reign on his 2025 farewell tour. Cena now looks to earn a title shot at the Elimination Chamber on March 1, a match CM Punk has also qualified for.

WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19 and 20 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Interestingly, it's not the only two-day event on WWE's 2025 calendar. SummerSlam expands to two nights for the first time in its 38-year history. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey hosts the historic SummerSlam card.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2025 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2025 PPV schedule

DateShowLocation
March 1
WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto
Toronto
April 19-20
WWE WrestleMania 41
Las Vegas
May 24
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event* TBA
July 12
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event * TBA
Aug. 2-3
WWE SummerSlam
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 31
WWE Clash in Paris
La Defense, Nanterre, France


*Saturday Night's Main Event are primetime television specials.