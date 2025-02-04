The Road to WrestleMania 41 has begun. Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair secured world title matches by outlasting 29 superstars in their respective divisions at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Uso's career-defining victory came at the expense of John Cena, who is hunting for a record-setting 17th world title reign on his 2025 farewell tour. Cena now looks to earn a title shot at the Elimination Chamber on March 1, a match CM Punk has also qualified for.

WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19 and 20 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Interestingly, it's not the only two-day event on WWE's 2025 calendar. SummerSlam expands to two nights for the first time in its 38-year history. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey hosts the historic SummerSlam card.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2025 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2025 PPV schedule

Date Show Location March 1

WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto

Toronto

April 19-20

WWE WrestleMania 41

Las Vegas

May 24

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event* TBA

July 12

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event * TBA

Aug. 2-3

WWE SummerSlam

East Rutherford, New Jersey Aug. 31

WWE Clash in Paris

La Defense, Nanterre, France





*Saturday Night's Main Event are primetime television specials.