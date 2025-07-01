John Cena and Cody Rhodes' sequel seems imminent. The top stars emerged victorious at WWE Night of Champions, setting the groundwork for another undisputed WWE championship match at SummerSlam. Before we get there, WWE has two important stops.

WWE has a busy weekend ahead with Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution occurring on consecutive nights. On July 12, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg returns to Atlanta, the longtime home base for World Championship Wrestling. Goldberg wrestles for the last time, challenging world heavyweight champion Gunther before retiring.

The women take center stage the night after. The second Evolution pay-per-view takes place seven years after the original. The women-exclusive event puts WWE's female superstars in the spotlight.

Speaking of two-night festivities, the first two-night SummerSlam takes place in August. Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to become King of the Ring, earning a SummerSlam match against his brand's world champion. Cena is still the champion after beating Punk.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2025 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2025 PPV schedule

Date Show Location July 12

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event * Atlanta July 13 WWE Evolution Atlanta Aug. 2-3

WWE SummerSlam

East Rutherford, New Jersey Aug. 31

WWE Clash in Paris

La Defense, Nanterre, France

Oct. 11

WWE Crown Jewel Perth, Australia Nov. 29 WWE Survivor Series San Diego



*Saturday Night's Main Event cards are primetime television specials.