WWE schedule, list of PPV events for 2025: Night of Champions date, location, start time, where to watch
Check out a complete list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2025
Seth Rollins and Naomi are Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank, but more superstars have title matches in their futures. The WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments return. For the second year, the winners earn world title shots at SummerSlam.
Night of Champions will host the finals on June 28, with tournament matches taking place on Raw and SmackDown. This year's King and Queen of the Ring will challenge their respective brands' world champions on the weekend of Aug. 2. Already announced for Night of Champions, John Cena will defend the undisputed WWE title against longtime rival CM Punk.
This year's SummerSlam will be the first to take place over two days, similar to the move WrestleMania made in 2020. Four additional WWE pay-per-views are confirmed, including the return of the all-women's Evolution PPV and Survivor Series without the WarGames suffix.
To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2025 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.
WWE 2025 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
|June 28
|WWE Night of Champions
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|July 12
|WWE Saturday Night's Main Event *
|TBA
|July 13
|WWE Evolution
|Atlanta
|Aug. 2-3
|WWE SummerSlam
|East Rutherford, New Jersey
|Aug. 31
|WWE Clash in Paris
|La Defense, Nanterre, France
|Oct. 11
|WWE Crown Jewel
|Perth, Australia
|Nov. 29
|WWE Survivor Series
|San Diego
*Saturday Night's Main Event are primetime television specials.