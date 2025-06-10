Seth Rollins and Naomi are Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank, but more superstars have title matches in their futures. The WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments return. For the second year, the winners earn world title shots at SummerSlam.

Night of Champions will host the finals on June 28, with tournament matches taking place on Raw and SmackDown. This year's King and Queen of the Ring will challenge their respective brands' world champions on the weekend of Aug. 2. Already announced for Night of Champions, John Cena will defend the undisputed WWE title against longtime rival CM Punk.

This year's SummerSlam will be the first to take place over two days, similar to the move WrestleMania made in 2020. Four additional WWE pay-per-views are confirmed, including the return of the all-women's Evolution PPV and Survivor Series without the WarGames suffix.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2025 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2025 PPV schedule

Date Show Location June 28 WWE Night of Champions Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

July 12

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event * TBA

July 13 WWE Evolution Atlanta Aug. 2-3

WWE SummerSlam

East Rutherford, New Jersey Aug. 31

WWE Clash in Paris

La Defense, Nanterre, France

Oct. 11

WWE Crown Jewel Perth, Australia Nov. 29 WWE Survivor Series San Diego



*Saturday Night's Main Event are primetime television specials.