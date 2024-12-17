WWE lays the groundwork for some of its biggest pay-per-views heading into the New Year. Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam are all slotted into the calendar for 2025.

The Road to WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching. The Royal Rumble is the first stop, where two superstars will punch their ticket to world title matches at WrestleMania. After Royal Rumble, superstars seeking a place at WrestleMania must make a statement at March 1's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Toronto, where John Cena is being advertised for the event as a part of his farewell tour. The record 16-time world champion is confirmed for the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania cards.

This year's grand showcase takes place over two days in Las Vegas. Allegiant Stadium hosts WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and April 20. Interestingly, it's not the only two-day event on WWE's 2025 calendar. SummerSlam is expanding to two nights for the first time in its 38-year history. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey hosts the historic SummerSlam card.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2025 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2025 PPV schedule