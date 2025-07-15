The journey to WWE SummerSlam begins in the aftermath of Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution. The inaugural two-night Summerslam features a WrestleMania 41 rematch between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, and the wrestling debut of Jelly Roll.

SummerSlam's match card started taking shape at Night of Champions. Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill won the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, respectively, guaranteeing them title shots against their brands' world champions. Cena snuck a win over CM Punk, locking in his big rematch with "The American Nightmare."

Another big ticket item, albeit an unusual one, for the Aug. 2 weekend is the in-ring debut of Jelly Roll. The country music singer laces up his wrestling boots, teaming with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

From there, WWE heads to France and Australia -- for Clash in Paris and Crown Jewel, respectively -- before returning stateside for Survivor Series.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2025 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below, along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2025 PPV schedule

Date Show Location Aug. 2-3

WWE SummerSlam

East Rutherford, New Jersey Aug. 31

WWE Clash in Paris

La Defense, Nanterre, France

Oct. 11

WWE Crown Jewel Perth, Australia Nov. 29 WWE Survivor Series San Diego



*Saturday Night's Main Event cards are primetime television specials.