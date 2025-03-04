The Road to WrestleMania 41 is clear. Following a shocking Elimination Chamber, where John Cena turned heel by aligning with The Rock, several matches are set for the annual spectacle.

Four matches have been confirmed for the two-night show. Cena earned a shot at a record-setting 17th world championship by winning the Elimination Chamber. Post-match, Cena bloodied and battered undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes, turning heel for the first time in over two decades. Cena and Rhodes are expected to headline WrestleMania 41.

WWE women's champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair, world heavyweight champ Gunther vs. Jey Uso and women's world titleholder Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair are also set.

WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19 and 20 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Interestingly, it's not the only two-day event on WWE's 2025 calendar. SummerSlam expands to two nights for the first time in its 38-year history. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey hosts the historic SummerSlam card.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2025 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2025 PPV schedule

Date Show Location April 19-20

WWE WrestleMania 41

Las Vegas

May 24

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event* TBA

July 12

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event * TBA

Aug. 2-3

WWE SummerSlam

East Rutherford, New Jersey Aug. 31

WWE Clash in Paris

La Defense, Nanterre, France





*Saturday Night's Main Event are primetime television specials.