WWE is bringing a new pay-per-view to its event calendar. Wrestlepalooza is headed to Indianapolis following Clash in Paris, with John Cena in the main event.

Wrestlepalooza takes place in Indianapolis, the site of this year's Royal Rumble, on Sept. 21. WWE announced that Cena will headline the card as part of his retirement tour. Other notable stars expected are Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre. Wrestlepalooza will be the first PPV to air as part of WWE's recent deal with ESPN, and it goes head-to-head against AEW All Out.

One week before WrestlePalooza, WWE's YouTube channel hosts Worlds Collide, the latest crossover event between WWE and Mexican promotion AAA. Though not technically a PPV, the card deserves mention for its main event: AAA mega champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. intercontinental champion Dominik Mysterio.

After Worlds Collide and Wrestlepalooza, the superstars jet to Perth, Australia, for Crown Jewel before returning home for Survivor Series in San Diego.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2025 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below, along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2025 PPV schedule

Date Show Location Sept. 12 WWE Worlds Collide* Las Vegas Sept. 20 WWE Wrestlepalooza Indianapolis Oct. 11

WWE Crown Jewel Perth, Australia Nov. 29 WWE Survivor Series San Diego



*YouTube exclusive co-promotion between WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide