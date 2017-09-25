WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2017: Hell in a Cell, Survivor Series date, location

Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2017

WrestleMania 33 is well in the rear view for WWE, and with SummerSlam on the horizon,the 2017 "season" is well underway with just under a dozen pay-per-views remaining between now and the end of the year.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2017 schedule below.

WWE 2017 PPV schedule

Date

Show

Location

Jan. 28, 2017

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio

San Antonio, Texas

Jan. 29, 2017

Royal Rumble

San Antonio, Texas

Feb. 12, 2017

Elimination Chamber (SmackDown)

Phoenix, Arizona

Mar. 5, 2017

Fastlane (Raw)

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Apr. 1, 2017

NXT TakeOver: Orlando

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 2, 2017

WrestleMania 33

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 30, 2017

Payback (Raw)

San Jose, California

May 20, 2017NXT TakeOver: ChicagoChicago, Illinois

May 21, 2017

Backlash (SmackDown)

Chicago, Illinois

June 4, 2017

Extreme Rules (Raw)

Baltimore, Maryland

June 18, 2017

Money in the Bank (SmackDown)

St. Louis, Missouri

July 9, 2017Great Balls of Fire (Raw)Dallas, Texas

July 23, 2017

Battleground (SmackDown)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19, 2017

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III

Brooklyn, New York

Aug. 20, 2017

SummerSlam

Brooklyn, New York

Sept. 24, 2017

No Mercy (Raw)

Los Angeles, California

Oct. 8, 2017Hell in a Cell (SmackDown)Detroit, Michigan
Oct. 22, 2017TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs (Raw)Minneapolis, Minnesota
Nov. 18, 2017NXT TakeOver: HoustonHouston, Texas
Nov. 19, 2017Survivor SeriesHouston, Texas
Dec. 17, 2017TBA -- RumoredBoston, Massachusetts
CBS Sports Staff

Adam Silverstein joined CBS Sports in 2014 as college football and golf editor. He also helps lead pro wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts coverage. Adam still maintains that Tim Tebow could have... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories