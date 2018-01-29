WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2018: Elimination Chamber, Fastlane date, location

WWE kicks off 2018 with the Royal Rumble, which officially begins the company's Road to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. Along with an NXT TakeOver event, this year's shows should be blockbusters in Philadelphia.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2018 schedule below.

WWE 2018 PPV schedule