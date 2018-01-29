WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2018: Elimination Chamber, Fastlane date, location
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2018
WWE kicks off 2018 with the Royal Rumble, which officially begins the company's Road to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. Along with an NXT TakeOver event, this year's shows should be blockbusters in Philadelphia.
In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2018 schedule below.
WWE 2018 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
Jan. 27, 2018
NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Jan. 28, 2018
Royal Rumble
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Feb. 25, 2018
Elimination Chamber (Raw)
Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar. 11, 2018
Fastlane (SmackDown)
Columbus, Ohio
Apr. 6, 2018
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans
New Orleans, Louisiana
Apr. 8, 2018
WrestleMania 34
New Orleans, Louisiana
May 6, 2018
Backlash (Raw)
Newark, New Jersey
|May 27, 2018
|Payback (SmackDown)
|Baltimore, Maryland
June 16, 2018
NXT TakeOver: Chicago
Chicago, Illinois
June 17, 2018
Money in the Bank
Chicago Illinois
|July 15, 2018
|Battleground (Raw)
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Aug. 18, 2018
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV
Brooklyn, New York
Aug. 19, 2018
SummerSlam
Brooklyn, New York
Sept. 16, 2018
Extreme Rules (Raw)
San Antonio, Texas
|Sept. 30, 2018
|Hell in a Cell (SmackDown)
|Nashville, Tennessee
|Oct. 21, 2018
|TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs (Raw)
|Boston, Massachusetts
|Nov. 17, 2018
|NXT TakeOver: WarGames II
|Los Angeles, California
|Nov. 18, 2018
|Survivor Series
|Los Angeles, California
|Dec. 16, 2018
|Clash of Champions (SmackDown)
|San Jose, California
Add a Comment