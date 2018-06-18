WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2018: Extreme Rules, SummerSlam date, location

With WrestleMania 34 officially in the rear view, WWE has once again shifted its pay-per-view philosophy for the remainder of 2018. WWE will no longer be offering single-brand PPVs with both Raw and SmackDown now expected to be represented on what should be an expanded card once per month.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2018 schedule below. It is unknown if WWE plans to keep the same naming schedule, but this is how things appear to be planned out after WrestleMania.

WWE 2018 PPV schedule

DateShowLocation

Jan. 27, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jan. 28, 2018

Royal Rumble

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Feb. 25, 2018

Elimination Chamber (Raw)

Las Vegas, Nevada

Mar. 11, 2018

Fastlane (SmackDown)

Columbus, Ohio

Apr. 6, 2018

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans

New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 8, 2018

WrestleMania 34

New Orleans, Louisiana

April 27, 2018Greatest Royal RumbleJeddah, Saudi Arabia

May 6, 2018

Backlash

Newark, New Jersey

June 16, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Chicago, Illinois

June 17, 2018

Money in the Bank

Chicago Illinois

July 15, 2018Extreme RulesPittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

Brooklyn, New York

Aug. 19, 2018

SummerSlam

Brooklyn, New York

Sept. 16, 2018

Hell in a Cell

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 6, 2018Super Show-DownMelbourne, Australia
Oct. 21, 2018TLC: Tables, Ladders, ChairsBoston, Massachusetts
Nov. 17, 2018NXT TakeOver (WarGames II?)Los Angeles, California
Nov. 18, 2018Survivor SeriesLos Angeles, California
Dec. 16, 2018Clash of ChampionsSan Jose, California
