WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2018: Royal Rumble, NXT TakeOver date, location

Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2018

WWE kicks off 2018 with the Royal Rumble, which officially begins the company's Road to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. Along with an NXT TakeOver event, this year's shows should be blockbusters in Philadelphia.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2018 schedule below.

WWE 2018 PPV schedule

DateShowLocation

Jan. 27, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jan. 28, 2018

Royal Rumble

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Feb. 25, 2018

Elimination Chamber (Raw)

Las Vegas, Nevada

Mar. 11, 2018

Fastlane (SmackDown)

Columbus, Ohio

Apr. 6, 2018

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans

New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 8, 2018

WrestleMania 34

New Orleans, Louisiana

May 6, 2018

Backlash (Raw)

Newark, New Jersey

May 27, 2018Payback (SmackDown)Baltimore, Maryland

June 16, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Chicago, Illinois

June 17, 2018

Money in the Bank

Chicago Illinois

July 15, 2018Battleground (Raw)Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

Brooklyn, New York

Aug. 19, 2018

SummerSlam

Brooklyn, New York

Sept. 16, 2018

Extreme Rules (Raw)

San Antonio, Texas

Sept. 30, 2018Hell in a Cell (SmackDown)Nashville, Tennessee
Oct. 21, 2018TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs (Raw)Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 17, 2018NXT TakeOver: WarGames IILos Angeles, California
Nov. 18, 2018Survivor SeriesLos Angeles, California
Dec. 16, 2018Clash of Champions (SmackDown)San Jose, California
