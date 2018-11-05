WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2018: Survivor Series, NXT WarGames, TLC date, location

With SummerSlam now in the books, WWE is closing out 2018 strong. Since WWE is no longer offering single-brand PPVs -- Raw and SmackDown matches are both contested on the dual-branded shows -- each event is beginning at 7 p.m. ET and may last four hours or longer.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2018 schedule below. WWE has made a couple late changes to its schedule, so this list is always subject to change as we run through the end of the year.

WWE 2018 PPV schedule