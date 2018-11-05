WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2018: Survivor Series, NXT WarGames, TLC date, location
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2018
With SummerSlam now in the books, WWE is closing out 2018 strong. Since WWE is no longer offering single-brand PPVs -- Raw and SmackDown matches are both contested on the dual-branded shows -- each event is beginning at 7 p.m. ET and may last four hours or longer.
In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2018 schedule below. WWE has made a couple late changes to its schedule, so this list is always subject to change as we run through the end of the year.
WWE 2018 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
Jan. 27, 2018
NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Jan. 28, 2018
Royal Rumble
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Feb. 25, 2018
Elimination Chamber (Raw)
Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar. 11, 2018
Fastlane (SmackDown)
Columbus, Ohio
Apr. 6, 2018
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans
New Orleans, Louisiana
Apr. 8, 2018
WrestleMania 34
New Orleans, Louisiana
|April 27, 2018
|Greatest Royal Rumble
|Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
May 6, 2018
Backlash
Newark, New Jersey
June 16, 2018
NXT TakeOver: Chicago
Chicago, Illinois
June 17, 2018
Money in the Bank
Chicago Illinois
|July 15, 2018
|Extreme Rules
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Aug. 18, 2018
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV
Brooklyn, New York
Aug. 19, 2018
SummerSlam
Brooklyn, New York
Sept. 16, 2018
Hell in a Cell
San Antonio, Texas
|Oct. 6, 2018
|Super Show-Down
|Melbourne, Australia
|Oct. 28, 2018
|Evolution (all-women's PPV)
|East Garden City, New York
|Nov. 2, 2018
|Crown Jewel
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|Nov. 17, 2018
|NXT TakeOver: WarGames II
|Los Angeles, California
|Nov. 18, 2018
|Survivor Series
|Los Angeles, California
|Dec. 16, 2018
|TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs
|San Jose, California
