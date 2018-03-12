WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2018: WrestleMania 34, Backlash date, location

WWE's Road to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans is officially underway, but once it comes and goes, the company has once again shifted its pay-per-view philosophy. WWE will no longer be offering single-brand PPVs with both Raw and SmackDown now expected to be represented on what should be an expanded card once per month.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2018 schedule below. It is unknown if WWE plans to keep the same naming schedule, but this is how things appear to be planned out with WrestleMania approaching.

WWE 2018 PPV schedule