WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2019: Crown Jewel, Survivor Series date, location

Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2019

The annual Hell in a Cell event has now come and gone, for better or worse, as the 2019 calendar year is quickly coming to a close. Survivor Series is now on tap speaking in terms of a major event to look forward to, which returns to Illinois for the first time since the third-ever such show in 1989. What WWE will look like by the time that show commences after the draft takes place, however, remains to be seen. 

There has been a second Saudi Arabia show announced for 2019 which will take place a few weeks prior to Survivor Series, though neither a repeat to Evolution nor another international showcase is on deck at this time. In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2019 schedule below.

Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- and check out our WWE Hell in a Cell instant analysis embedded below with match-by-match breakdowns.

WWE 2019 PPV schedule

DateShowLocation
Jan. 12 NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Blackpool, England

Jan. 26

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 27

Royal Rumble

Phoenix, Arizona

Feb. 17

Elimination Chamber

Houston, Texas

Mar. 10

Fastlane

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 5

NXT TakeOver: New York

Brooklyn, New York

Apr. 7

WrestleMania 35

East Rutherford, New Jersey

May 19 Money in the Bank Hartford, Connecticut
June 1 NXT TakeOver XXV Bridgeport, Connecticut

June 7

Super ShowDown

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

June 23

Stomping Grounds

Tacoma, Washington

July 14 Extreme Rules Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 10

NXT TakeOver: Toronto

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Aug. 11

SummerSlam

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Aug. 31 NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff Cardiff, Wales

Sept. 15

Clash of Champions

Charlotte, North Carolina

Oct. 6 Hell in a Cell Sacramento, California
Oct. 31 Crown Jewel Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Nov. 23 NXT TakeOver: War Games III Rosemont, Illinois
Nov. 24 Survivor Series Rosemont, Illinois
Dec. 15 TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs Minneapolis, Minnesota
CBS Sports Staff

Adam Silverstein joined CBS Sports in 2014 as college football and golf editor. He also helps lead pro wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts coverage. Adam still maintains that Tim Tebow could have... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories