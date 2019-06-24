WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2019: Extreme Rules, SummerSlam date, location

With WrestleMania 35 now well in the past, the second half of 2019 is ahead for WWE with the rest of its stacked pay-per-view lineup coming up. SummerSlam will take place in Canada for the first time since 2004, and Survivor Series returns to Illinois for the first time since the third-ever such show in 1989.

Only one of WWE's two Saudi Arabia shows (as part of its decade-long deal with the nation) has been held and other international events have been rumored. The second all-women's Evolution show is also possible for 2019, but it has not been announced at this time. It could go hand-in-hand with the Saudi Arabia show in late October or early November.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2019 schedule below.

WWE 2019 PPV schedule