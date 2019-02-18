WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2019: Fastlane, WrestleMania 35 date, location
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2019
The Road to WrestleMania 35 is underway for WWE, which has the first four months of its pay-per-view calendar and four of its five major shows already scheduled for the 2019 slate. WrestleMania will be heading back to the New York area for the first time since 2013. This year will also have SummerSlam in Canada for the first time since 2004 with Survivor Series in Illinois for the first time since the third-ever such show in 1989.
WWE will likely add additional pay-per-view events to the up-to-date calendar below, including a Saudi Arabia show (as part of its decade-long deal with the nation) and potentially another international event. The second all-women's Evolution show is also possible for 2019. In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2019 schedule below.
WWE 2019 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
|Jan. 12
|NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool
|Blackpool, England
Jan. 26
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona
Jan. 27
Royal Rumble
Phoenix, Arizona
Feb. 17
Elimination Chamber
Houston, Texas
Mar. 10
Fastlane
Cleveland, Ohio
Apr. 5
NXT TakeOver: New York
Brooklyn, New York
Apr. 7
WrestleMania 35
East Rutherford, New Jersey
May 2019
Backlash
TBA
June 2019
NXT TakeOver
TBA
June 2019
Money in the Bank
TBA
|July 2019
|Extreme Rules
|TBA
Aug. 10
NXT TakeOver: Toronto
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug. 11
SummerSlam
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sept. 2019
Hell in a Cell
TBA
|Oct. 2019
|TBA
|TBA
|Nov. 23
|NXT TakeOver: Chicago III
|Rosemont, Illinois
|Nov. 24
|Survivor Series
|Rosemont, Illinois
|Dec. 2019
|TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs
|TBA
-
WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35 during the ongoing road to the big...
-
WWE Elimination Chamber results, grades
There were two new champions crowned Sunday night, but Elimination Chamber left some to be...
-
2019 WWE Elimination Chamber card
Everything you need to know ahead of this year's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view even...
-
2019 WWE Elimination Chamber predictions
Everything you need to know ahead of the Elimination Chamber event on Sunday in Houston
-
Elimination Chamber viewing information
All the information you need to catch the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Sunday...
-
SD recap: Kofi Kingston steals the show
Mustafa Ali is out of the WWE title match but his replacement stole the show on Tuesday