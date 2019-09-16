WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2019: Hell in a Cell, Survivor Series date, location
With SummerSlam now in the books, WWE is running through the second half of its 2019 pay-per-view schedule. Up next, in terms of its major events, is Survivor Series, which returns to Illinois for the first time since the third-ever such show in 1989. What WWE will look like by the time that show commences -- over a month after its new television contracts begin -- remains to be seen.
There has been a second Saudi Arabia show announced for 2019, though neither a repeat to Evolution nor another international showcase is on deck at this time. In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2019 schedule below.
WWE 2019 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
|Jan. 12
|NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool
|Blackpool, England
Jan. 26
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona
Jan. 27
Royal Rumble
Phoenix, Arizona
Feb. 17
Elimination Chamber
Houston, Texas
Mar. 10
Fastlane
Cleveland, Ohio
Apr. 5
NXT TakeOver: New York
Brooklyn, New York
Apr. 7
WrestleMania 35
East Rutherford, New Jersey
|May 19
|Money in the Bank
|Hartford, Connecticut
|June 1
|NXT TakeOver XXV
|Bridgeport, Connecticut
June 7
Super ShowDown
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
June 23
Stomping Grounds
Tacoma, Washington
|July 14
|Extreme Rules
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Aug. 10
NXT TakeOver: Toronto
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug. 11
SummerSlam
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|Aug. 31
|NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff
|Cardiff, Wales
Sept. 15
Clash of Champions
Charlotte, North Carolina
|Oct. 6
|Hell in a Cell
| Sacramento, California
|Oct. 31
|Crown Jewel
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|Nov. 23
|NXT TakeOver: War Games III
|Rosemont, Illinois
|Nov. 24
|Survivor Series
|Rosemont, Illinois
|Dec. 15
|TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
