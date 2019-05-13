WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2019: Money in the Bank, Super ShowDown date, location

WrestleMania 35 has come and gone. And with the Superstar Shakeup also in the past, WWE will move its way thorough the second half of 2019 with the rest of its stacked pay-per-view lineup. SummerSlam will take place in Canada for the first time since 2004, and Survivor Series returns to Illinois for the first time since the third-ever such show in 1989.

Only one of WWE's two Saudi Arabia shows (as part of its decade-long deal with the nation) has been announced and other international events have been rumored. The second all-women's Evolution show is also possible for 2019, but it has not been announced. It could go hand-in-hand with the Saudi Arabia show in late October or early November. In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2019 schedule below.

WWE 2019 PPV schedule