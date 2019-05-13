WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2019: Money in the Bank, Super ShowDown date, location
WrestleMania 35 has come and gone. And with the Superstar Shakeup also in the past, WWE will move its way thorough the second half of 2019 with the rest of its stacked pay-per-view lineup. SummerSlam will take place in Canada for the first time since 2004, and Survivor Series returns to Illinois for the first time since the third-ever such show in 1989.
Only one of WWE's two Saudi Arabia shows (as part of its decade-long deal with the nation) has been announced and other international events have been rumored. The second all-women's Evolution show is also possible for 2019, but it has not been announced. It could go hand-in-hand with the Saudi Arabia show in late October or early November. In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2019 schedule below.
WWE 2019 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
|Jan. 12
|NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool
|Blackpool, England
Jan. 26
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona
Jan. 27
Royal Rumble
Phoenix, Arizona
Feb. 17
Elimination Chamber
Houston, Texas
Mar. 10
Fastlane
Cleveland, Ohio
Apr. 5
NXT TakeOver: New York
Brooklyn, New York
Apr. 7
WrestleMania 35
East Rutherford, New Jersey
|May 19
|Money in the Bank
|Hartford, Connecticut
June 7
Super ShowDown
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
June 23
Stomping Grounds
Tacoma, Washington
|July 14
|Extreme Rules
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Aug. 10
NXT TakeOver: Toronto
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug. 11
SummerSlam
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sept. 15
Hell in a Cell
Atlanta, Georgia
|Oct. 6
|Clash of Champions
|Sacramento, California
|Nov. 1
|TBA
|Saudi Arabia
|Nov. 23
|NXT TakeOver: Chicago III
|Rosemont, Illinois
|Nov. 24
|Survivor Series
|Rosemont, Illinois
|Dec. 15
|TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
