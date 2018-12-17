WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2019: Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber date, location
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2019
A new year is upon us, and the Road to WrestleMania 35 has begun for WWE, which has the first four months of its pay-per-view calendar and four of its five major shows already scheduled for the 2019 slate. WWE will bring the Royal Rumble back to Arizona and WrestleMania back to the New York area for the first time since 2013. It will also have SummerSlam in Canada for the first time since 2004 with Survivor Series in Illinois for the first time since the third-ever such show in 1989.
WWE will likely add additional pay-per-view events to the up-to-date calendar below, including a Saudi Arabia show (as part of its decade-long deal with the nation) and potentially another international event. The second all-women's Evolution show is also possible for 2019. In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2019 schedule below.
WWE 2019 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
|Jan. 12, 2019
|NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool
|Blackpool, England
Jan. 26, 2019
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona
Jan. 27, 2019
Royal Rumble
Phoenix, Arizona
Feb. 17, 2019
Elimination Chamber
Houston, Texas
Mar. 10, 2018
Fastlane
Cleveland, Ohio
Apr. 5, 2018
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn V
Brooklyn, New York
Apr. 7, 2019
WrestleMania 35
East Rutherford, New Jersey
May 2019
Backlash
TBA
June 2019
NXT TakeOver
TBA
June 2019
Money in the Bank
TBA
|July 2019
|Extreme Rules
|TBA
Aug. 10, 2019
NXT TakeOver: Toronto
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug. 11, 2019
SummerSlam
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sept. 2019
Hell in a Cell
TBA
|Oct. 2019
|TBA
|TBA
|Nov. 23, 2019
|NXT TakeOver: Chicago III
|Rosemont, Illinois
|Nov. 24, 2019
|Survivor Series
|Rosemont, Illinois
|Dec. 2019
|TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs
|TBA
-
2018 WWE TLC results, recap, grades
The last moment of WWE TLC will likely have major implications for WrestleMania 35 in Apri...
-
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 card
The annual Jan. 4 Tokyo Dome extravaganza for New Japan is nearly upon us
-
2018 WWE TLC live stream, watch online
All the information you need to catch the WWE TLC 2018 pay-per-view event on Sunday night
-
2018 WWE TLC matches, card, date
Everything you need to know ahead of this year's WWE TLC pay-per-view event
-
2018 WWE TLC predictions
Everything you need to know ahead of the WWE TLC event on Sunday evening
-
Becky Lynch eyes WrestleMania main event
'The Man' is hoping her rapid rise will carry her straight to the final match in MetLife S...