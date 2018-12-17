WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2019: Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber date, location

A new year is upon us, and the Road to WrestleMania 35 has begun for WWE, which has the first four months of its pay-per-view calendar and four of its five major shows already scheduled for the 2019 slate. WWE will bring the Royal Rumble back to Arizona and WrestleMania back to the New York area for the first time since 2013. It will also have SummerSlam in Canada for the first time since 2004 with Survivor Series in Illinois for the first time since the third-ever such show in 1989.

WWE will likely add additional pay-per-view events to the up-to-date calendar below, including a Saudi Arabia show (as part of its decade-long deal with the nation) and potentially another international event. The second all-women's Evolution show is also possible for 2019. In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2019 schedule below.

WWE 2019 PPV schedule