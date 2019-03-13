WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2019: WrestleMania 35, NXT TakeOver date, location
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2019
WWE is nearly at the end of its Road to WrestleMania 35 with the company's biggest show of the year set for early April. WrestleMania will be heading back to the New York area for the first time since 2013, but this year will also have SummerSlam in Canada for the first time since 2004 with Survivor Series in Illinois for the first time since the third-ever such show in 1989.
WWE will likely add additional pay-per-view events to the up-to-date calendar below, including a Saudi Arabia show (as part of its decade-long deal with the nation) and potentially another international event. The second all-women's Evolution show is also possible for 2019. In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2019 schedule below.
WWE 2019 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
|Jan. 12
|NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool
|Blackpool, England
Jan. 26
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona
Jan. 27
Royal Rumble
Phoenix, Arizona
Feb. 17
Elimination Chamber
Houston, Texas
Mar. 10
Fastlane
Cleveland, Ohio
Apr. 5
NXT TakeOver: New York
Brooklyn, New York
Apr. 7
WrestleMania 35
East Rutherford, New Jersey
|May 3
|TBA
|Saudi Arabia
May 2019
Backlash
TBA
June 2019
NXT TakeOver
TBA
June 2019
Money in the Bank
TBA
|July 2019
|Extreme Rules
|TBA
Aug. 10
NXT TakeOver: Toronto
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug. 11
SummerSlam
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sept. 2019
Hell in a Cell
TBA
|Oct. 2019
|TBA
|TBA
|Nov. 1
|TBA
|Saudi Arabia
|Nov. 23
|NXT TakeOver: Chicago III
|Rosemont, Illinois
|Nov. 24
|Survivor Series
|Rosemont, Illinois
|Dec. 2019
|TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs
|TBA
