WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2019: WrestleMania 35, NXT TakeOver date, location

WWE is nearly at the end of its Road to WrestleMania 35 with the company's biggest show of the year set for early April. WrestleMania will be heading back to the New York area for the first time since 2013, but this year will also have SummerSlam in Canada for the first time since 2004 with Survivor Series in Illinois for the first time since the third-ever such show in 1989.

WWE will likely add additional pay-per-view events to the up-to-date calendar below, including a Saudi Arabia show (as part of its decade-long deal with the nation) and potentially another international event. The second all-women's Evolution show is also possible for 2019. In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2019 schedule below.

WWE 2019 PPV schedule