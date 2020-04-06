WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2020: Money in the Bank date, location, cancellation plans

We have reached the end of the Road to WrestleMania 36, and with WWE's biggest show of the year now in the books, we wonder what exactly is ahead for the company's pay-per-view schedule. Considering the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the globe, it was a bit surprising that WWE was even able to pull of 'Mania. And yet, it did ... and in doing so, announced its next PPV as well.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2020 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2020 PPV schedule

DateShowLocation
Jan. 12 NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Blackpool, England

Jan. 25

Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT UK

Houston, Texas

Jan. 26

WWE Royal Rumble

Houston, Texas

Feb. 16

NXT TakeOver: Portland

Portland, Oregon

Feb. 27

WWE Super ShowDown

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Mar. 8

WWE Elimination Chamber

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Apr. 4

NXT TakeOver: Tampa

Tampa, Florida

Apr. 5WWE WrestleMania 36 Orlando, Florida
May 10WWE Money in the BankTBA

June

WWE TBA

TBA

July 19

WWE Extreme Rules

San Jose, Calif. (TBD)

Aug. 22

NXT TakeOver: Boston

Boston, Mass. (TBD)

Aug. 23

WWE SummerSlam

Boston, Mass. (TBD)

SeptemberWWE TBATBA

October

WWE TBA

TBA

November NXT TakeOver: War Games IVTBA
NovemberWWE Survivor Series TBA
DecemberWWE TBA TBA
