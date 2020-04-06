WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2020: Money in the Bank date, location, cancellation plans

We have reached the end of the Road to WrestleMania 36, and with WWE's biggest show of the year now in the books, we wonder what exactly is ahead for the company's pay-per-view schedule. Considering the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the globe, it was a bit surprising that WWE was even able to pull of 'Mania. And yet, it did ... and in doing so, announced its next PPV as well.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2020 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2020 PPV schedule