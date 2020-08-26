WWE

We are winding down here in the summer months of 2020, and the annual SummerSlam event has come and gone as WWE begins its journey inside the ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando after months of producing television from within the confines of its Performance Center. Fans will not have to wait long for another PPV special on the WWE Network, though, as Payback will take place seven days after fans were treated to what was an overall enjoyable edition of SummerSlam. 

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2020 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2020 PPV schedule

DateShowLocation
Jan. 12 NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Blackpool, England

Jan. 25

Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT UK

Houston, Texas

Jan. 26

WWE Royal Rumble

Houston, Texas

Feb. 16

NXT TakeOver: Portland

Portland, Oregon

Feb. 27

WWE Super ShowDown

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Mar. 8

WWE Elimination Chamber

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Apr. 4

NXT TakeOver: Tampa

Tampa, Florida

Apr. 5WWE WrestleMania 36 Orlando, Florida
May 10WWE Money in the BankOrlando, Florida
June 7NXT TakeOver: In Your HouseOrlando, Florida

June 14

WWE Backlash

Orlando, Florida

July 19

The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 22

NXT TakeOver: XXX

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 23

WWE SummerSlam

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 30WWE PaybackOrlando, Florida
Sept. 27WWE Clash of ChampionsOrlando, Florida

Nov. 1

WWE Hell in a Cell

TBA

Nov. 21 NXT TakeOver: War Games IV (TBD)TBA
Nov. 22WWE Survivor Series TBA
Dec. 23WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs TBA