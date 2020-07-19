The summer months are here, and with them, so comes SummerSlam. WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year is unlikely to take place in Boston as expected amid the coronavirus pandemic, which makes the company's plans for the show quite interesting. It is expected that WWE SummerSlam and the likely attached NXT TakeOver event will be taking place in Orlando, Florida, respectively at the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University.
In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2020 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.
WWE 2020 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
|Jan. 12
|NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II
|Blackpool, England
Jan. 25
Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT UK
Houston, Texas
Jan. 26
WWE Royal Rumble
Houston, Texas
Feb. 16
NXT TakeOver: Portland
Portland, Oregon
Feb. 27
WWE Super ShowDown
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Mar. 8
WWE Elimination Chamber
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Apr. 5
|WWE WrestleMania 36
|Orlando, Florida
|May 10
|WWE Money in the Bank
|Orlando, Florida
|June 7
|NXT TakeOver: In Your House
|Orlando, Florida
June 14
WWE Backlash
Orlando, Florida
July 19
The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules
Orlando, Florida
Aug. 22
NXT TakeOver: Boston (TBD)
Boston, Mass. (TBD)
Aug. 23
WWE SummerSlam
Boston, Mass. (TBD)
|September
|WWE TBA
|TBA
October
WWE TBA
TBA
|November
|NXT TakeOver: War Games IV (TBD)
|TBA
|November
|WWE Survivor Series
|TBA
|December
|WWE TBA
|TBA