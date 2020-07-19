The summer months are here, and with them, so comes SummerSlam. WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year is unlikely to take place in Boston as expected amid the coronavirus pandemic, which makes the company's plans for the show quite interesting. It is expected that WWE SummerSlam and the likely attached NXT TakeOver event will be taking place in Orlando, Florida, respectively at the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2020 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2020 PPV schedule