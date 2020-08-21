WWE

The summer months are here, and with them, so comes SummerSlam. WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year is no longer taking place in Boston amid the coronavirus pandemic, which makes the company's plans for the show quite interesting. WWE SummerSlam and the attached NXT TakeOver: XXX event will instead be taking place in Orlando, Florida, respectively at the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University. And they will be succeeded just one week later by WWE Payback -- an interesting decision by the company.

WWE 2020 PPV schedule

WWE 2020 PPV schedule

DateShowLocation
Jan. 12 NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Blackpool, England

Jan. 25

Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT UK

Houston, Texas

Jan. 26

WWE Royal Rumble

Houston, Texas

Feb. 16

NXT TakeOver: Portland

Portland, Oregon

Feb. 27

WWE Super ShowDown

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Mar. 8

WWE Elimination Chamber

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Apr. 4

NXT TakeOver: Tampa

Tampa, Florida

Apr. 5WWE WrestleMania 36 Orlando, Florida
May 10WWE Money in the BankOrlando, Florida
June 7NXT TakeOver: In Your HouseOrlando, Florida

June 14

WWE Backlash

Orlando, Florida

July 19

The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 22

NXT TakeOver: XXX

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 23

WWE SummerSlam

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 30WWE PaybackOrlando, Florida
Sept. 27WWE Clash of ChampionsOrlando, Florida

Nov. 1

WWE Hell in a Cell

TBA

Nov. 21 NXT TakeOver: War Games IV (TBD)TBA
Nov. 22WWE Survivor Series TBA
Dec. 23WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs TBA