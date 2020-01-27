WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2020: Super ShowDown, NXT TakeOver Portland date, location
With 2020 now off and running, WWE enters an important year in its history with three truly distinct brands for the first time and competition in the form of a new burgeoning rival. The beginning of a new year also means the Road to WrestleMania 36 has begun. It's a key time of the calendar for WWE as it is supposed to put its best foot forward, especially once the football season wraps up in early February.
In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2020 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.
WWE 2020 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
|Jan. 12
|NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II
|Blackpool, England
Jan. 25
Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT UK
Houston, Texas
Jan. 26
WWE Royal Rumble
Houston, Texas
Feb. 16
NXT TakeOver: Portland
Portland, Oregon
Feb. 27
WWE Super ShowDown
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Mar. 8
WWE Elimination Chamber
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Apr. 4
NXT TakeOver: Tampa
Tampa, Florida
|Apr. 5
|WWE WrestleMania 36
|Tampa, Florida
|May
|WWE TBA
|TBA
June
WWE TBA
TBA
July
WWE Extreme Rules
TBA
Aug. 22
NXT TakeOver: Boston
Boston, Massachusetts
Aug. 23
WWE SummerSlam
Boston, Massachusetts
|September
|WWE TBA
|TBA
October
WWE TBA
TBA
|November
|NXT TakeOver: War Games IV
|TBA
|November
|WWE Survivor Series
|TBA
|December
|WWE TBA
|TBA
