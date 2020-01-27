WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2020: Super ShowDown, NXT TakeOver Portland date, location

Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2020

WWE

With 2020 now off and running, WWE enters an important year in its history with three truly distinct brands for the first time and competition in the form of a new burgeoning rival. The beginning of a new year also means the Road to WrestleMania 36 has begun. It's a key time of the calendar for WWE as it is supposed to put its best foot forward, especially once the football season wraps up in early February.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2020 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- and check out our WWE episodes each week, including our preview of the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble below.

WWE 2020 PPV schedule

DateShowLocation
Jan. 12 NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Blackpool, England

Jan. 25

Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT UK

Houston, Texas

Jan. 26

WWE Royal Rumble

Houston, Texas

Feb. 16

NXT TakeOver: Portland

Portland, Oregon

Feb. 27

WWE Super ShowDown

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Mar. 8

WWE Elimination Chamber

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Apr. 4

NXT TakeOver: Tampa

Tampa, Florida

Apr. 5WWE WrestleMania 36 Tampa, Florida
MayWWE TBA TBA

June

WWE TBA

TBA

July

WWE Extreme Rules

TBA

Aug. 22

NXT TakeOver: Boston

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 23

WWE SummerSlam

Boston, Massachusetts

SeptemberWWE TBATBA

October

WWE TBA

TBA

November NXT TakeOver: War Games IVTBA
NovemberWWE Survivor Series TBA
DecemberWWE TBA TBA
Our Latest Stories