We are winding down in 2020 with WWE firmly established inside the ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando after months of producing television from within the confines of its Performance Center. What WWE has been doing -- especially since moving to the ThunderDome -- is delivering quality pay-per-view cards, and that is once again expected as it finishes out the year with Survivor Series and TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs.
In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2020 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.
WWE 2020 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
|Jan. 12
|NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II
|Blackpool, England
Jan. 25
Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT UK
Houston, Texas
Jan. 26
WWE Royal Rumble
Houston, Texas
Feb. 16
NXT TakeOver: Portland
Portland, Oregon
Feb. 27
WWE Super ShowDown
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Mar. 8
WWE Elimination Chamber
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Apr. 5
|WWE WrestleMania 36
|Orlando, Florida
|May 10
|WWE Money in the Bank
|Orlando, Florida
|June 7
|NXT TakeOver: In Your House
|Orlando, Florida
June 14
WWE Backlash
Orlando, Florida
July 19
The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules
Orlando, Florida
Aug. 22
NXT TakeOver: XXX
Orlando, Florida
Aug. 23
WWE SummerSlam
Orlando, Florida
|Aug. 30
|WWE Payback
|Orlando, Florida
|Sept. 27
|WWE Clash of Champions
|Orlando, Florida
|Oct. 4
|NXT TakeOver: 31
|Orlando, Florida
Oct 25
WWE Hell in a Cell
Orlando, Florida
|Nov. 22
|WWE Survivor Series
|Orlando, Florida
|Dec. 6
|NXT TakeOver (TBA)
|TBA
|Dec. 20
|WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs
|TBA