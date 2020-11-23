WWE

The WWE calendar for 2020 is quickly coming to a close with Survivor Series now in the rearview mirror. Of late, WWE has been firmly established inside the ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando after months of producing television from within the confines of its Performance Center, though now television will be on the move to Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida, as 2021 approaches. What WWE has been doing during this time amid the COVID-19 pandemic is delivering quality pay-per-view cards, and that is once again expected as it finishes out the year with TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs ion December.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2020 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2020 PPV schedule

DateShowLocation
Jan. 12 NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Blackpool, England

Jan. 25

Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT UK

Houston, Texas

Jan. 26

WWE Royal Rumble

Houston, Texas

Feb. 16

NXT TakeOver: Portland

Portland, Oregon

Feb. 27

WWE Super ShowDown

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Mar. 8

WWE Elimination Chamber

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Apr. 4

NXT TakeOver: Tampa

Tampa, Florida

Apr. 5WWE WrestleMania 36 Orlando, Florida
May 10WWE Money in the BankOrlando, Florida
June 7NXT TakeOver: In Your HouseOrlando, Florida

June 14

WWE Backlash

Orlando, Florida

July 19

The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 22

NXT TakeOver: XXX

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 23

WWE SummerSlam

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 30WWE PaybackOrlando, Florida
Sept. 27WWE Clash of ChampionsOrlando, Florida
Oct. 4NXT TakeOver: 31Orlando, Florida

Oct 25

WWE Hell in a Cell

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 22WWE Survivor Series Orlando, Florida
Dec. 6NXT TakeOver (TBA)TBA
Dec. 20WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs Tampa, Florida