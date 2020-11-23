The WWE calendar for 2020 is quickly coming to a close with Survivor Series now in the rearview mirror. Of late, WWE has been firmly established inside the ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando after months of producing television from within the confines of its Performance Center, though now television will be on the move to Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida, as 2021 approaches. What WWE has been doing during this time amid the COVID-19 pandemic is delivering quality pay-per-view cards, and that is once again expected as it finishes out the year with TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs ion December.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2020 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2020 PPV schedule