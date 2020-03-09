WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2020: WrestleMania 36, Money in the Bank date, location

With the new year having kicked off, WWE enters 2020 with three truly distinct brands for the first time and competition in the form of a new burgeoning rival. The beginning of a new year also means the Road to WrestleMania 36 has begun. and with the Elimination Chamber event having now come and gone, the premier event of the year is now upon us.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2020 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2020 PPV schedule