WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2020: WrestleMania 36, Money in the Bank date, location
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2020
With the new year having kicked off, WWE enters 2020 with three truly distinct brands for the first time and competition in the form of a new burgeoning rival. The beginning of a new year also means the Road to WrestleMania 36 has begun. and with the Elimination Chamber event having now come and gone, the premier event of the year is now upon us.
In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2020 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.
WWE 2020 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
|Jan. 12
|NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II
|Blackpool, England
Jan. 25
Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT UK
Houston, Texas
Jan. 26
WWE Royal Rumble
Houston, Texas
Feb. 16
NXT TakeOver: Portland
Portland, Oregon
Feb. 27
WWE Super ShowDown
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Mar. 8
WWE Elimination Chamber
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Apr. 4
NXT TakeOver: Tampa
Tampa, Florida
|Apr. 5
|WWE WrestleMania 36
|Tampa, Florida
|May 10
|WWE Money in the Bank
|Baltimore, Maryland
June
WWE TBA
TBA
July 19
WWE Extreme Rules
San Jose, California
Aug. 22
NXT TakeOver: Boston
Boston, Massachusetts
Aug. 23
WWE SummerSlam
Boston, Massachusetts
|September
|WWE TBA
|TBA
October
WWE TBA
TBA
|November
|NXT TakeOver: War Games IV
|TBA
|November
|WWE Survivor Series
|TBA
|December
|WWE TBA
|TBA
-
WWE WrestleMania 36 matches, card, date
WWE is in the process of building its biggest card of the year for WrestleMania in Tampa
-
2020 WWE Elimination Chamber predictions
Everything you need to know ahead of the Elimination Chamber event on Sunday in Philadelphia
-
WWE Elimination Chamber matches, card
Competitors will once again step into the Elimination Chamber in an attempt to secure big spots...
-
How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber
All the information you need to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday night
-
SD results: Wyatt sends message to Cena
Wyatt built on the story of his WrestleMania match with Cena while SmackDown struggled to feel...
-
WWE monitoring coronavirus outbreak
The wrestling company's biggest show of the year will remain scheduled to take place in Tampa
-
WWE Elimination Chamber results, grades, analysis
Baszler had no trouble eliminating all five other women in the main event to earn a title shot...
-
AEW Revolution results, grades
All the results, analysis, grades and highlights from AEW Revolution on Saturday in Chicago