WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2020: WrestleMania 36, Money in the Bank date, location

WWE

With the new year having kicked off, WWE enters 2020 with three truly distinct brands for the first time and competition in the form of a new burgeoning rival. The beginning of a new year also means the Road to WrestleMania 36 has begun. and with the Elimination Chamber event having now come and gone, the premier event of the year is now upon us. 

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2020 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2020 PPV schedule

DateShowLocation
Jan. 12 NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Blackpool, England

Jan. 25

Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT UK

Houston, Texas

Jan. 26

WWE Royal Rumble

Houston, Texas

Feb. 16

NXT TakeOver: Portland

Portland, Oregon

Feb. 27

WWE Super ShowDown

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Mar. 8

WWE Elimination Chamber

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Apr. 4

NXT TakeOver: Tampa

Tampa, Florida

Apr. 5WWE WrestleMania 36 Tampa, Florida
May 10WWE Money in the Bank Baltimore, Maryland

June

WWE TBA

TBA

July 19

WWE Extreme Rules

San Jose, California

Aug. 22

NXT TakeOver: Boston

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 23

WWE SummerSlam

Boston, Massachusetts

SeptemberWWE TBATBA

October

WWE TBA

TBA

November NXT TakeOver: War Games IVTBA
NovemberWWE Survivor Series TBA
DecemberWWE TBA TBA
