With 2021 now off and running, WWE enters an important year in its history with three truly distinct brands being produced as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage. The beginning of a new year also means the Road to WrestleMania 37 has begun. It's a key time of the calendar for WWE as it is supposed to put its best foot forward, especially now that the football season is wrapped up.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2021 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2021 PPV schedule

DateShowLocation

Jan. 31

WWE Royal Rumble

St. Petersburg, Florida

Feb. 14NXT TakeOver: Vengeance DayOrlando, Florida

Feb. 21

WWE Elimination Chamber

St. Petersburg, Florida

Mar. 21

WWE Fastlane

St. Petersburg, Florida

Apr. 10-11WWE WrestleMania 37 Tampa, Florida
MayWWE Money in the Bank (TBA)TBA

June

WWE Backlash (TBA)

TBA

June 20NXT UK TakeOver: DublinDublin, Ireland

July

WWE Extreme Rules (TBA)

TBA

August

WWE SummerSlam (TBA)

TBA

Aug./Sept.WWE Payback (TBA)TBA
SeptemberWWE Clash of Champions (TBA)TBA

October

WWE Hell in a Cell (TBA)

TBA

NovemberWWE Survivor Series (TBA) TBA
DecemberWWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TBA) TBA