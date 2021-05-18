With WrestleMania 37 in the books, WWE is beginning on its short trek toward SummerSlam in August. With the company continuing to hold the rest of its shows inside the ThunderDome -- now located at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida -- it is unknown when it will welcome fans again, but SummerSlam certainly seems like a legitimate possibility as a target event.

WWE made a surprising move recently, deciding to shift Hell in a Cell from its standard October spot to June 20, taking over the spot that was expected to be filled by Money in the Bank, which speculation suggests will now take place in July.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2021 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2021 PPV schedule