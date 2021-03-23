The Royal Rumble has come and gone, and the Road to WrestleMania has nearly reached its conclusion. WrestleMania 37 now looms closely ahead as the grand spectacle that is WWE's most important show of the year will again take place over the course of two nights in April. Unlike last year, however, a limited number of fans will be in attendance inside Raymond James Stadium one year after the event was forced from the venue to the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic .

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2021 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2021 PPV schedule