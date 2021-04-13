roman.jpg
WWE

With WrestleMania 37 in the books, WWE is beginning on its short trek toward SummerSlam in August. With the company continuing to hold the rest of its shows inside the ThunderDome -- now located at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida -- it is unknown when it will welcome fans again, but SummerSlam certainly seems like a legitimate possibility as a target event.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2021 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2021 PPV schedule

DateShowLocation

Jan. 31

WWE Royal Rumble

St. Petersburg, Florida

Feb. 14NXT TakeOver: Vengeance DayOrlando, Florida

Feb. 21

WWE Elimination Chamber

St. Petersburg, Florida

Mar. 21

WWE Fastlane

St. Petersburg, Florida

Apr. 7-8NXT TakeOver: Stand & DeliverOrlando, Florida
Apr. 10-11WWE WrestleMania 37 Tampa, Florida
May 16WWE WrestleMania BacklashTampa, Florida
June 20WWE Money in the Bank (TBA)Tampa, Florida
June 20NXT UK TakeOver: DublinDublin, Ireland

July

WWE Extreme Rules (TBA)

TBA

August

WWE SummerSlam (TBA)

TBA

Aug./Sept.WWE Payback (TBA)TBA
SeptemberWWE Clash of Champions (TBA)TBA

October

WWE Hell in a Cell (TBA)

TBA

NovemberWWE Survivor Series (TBA) TBA
DecemberWWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TBA) TBA