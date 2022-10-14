With the 2022 WWE calendar running down, there are only two major events left for the year. Next up for WWE is Crown Jewel, the company's second major event to be held in Saudi Arabia this year. The event takes place on Nov. 5 from Mrsool Park in Ridayh, Saudi Arabia.

As is the norm when WWE heads to Saudi Arabia, the expectation is for the promotion to pull out all the stops to deliver a card filled with top stars and possibly even some rarely-seen legends.

The Crown Jewel main event is a big crossover bout between undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns and social media superstar Logan Paul. Paul has competed twice in the WWE ring, teaming with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38 and then defeating The Miz in singles action at this year's SummerSlam. In both outings, Paul impressed with incredible feats of athleticism.

After Crown Jewel, WWE will close out the 2022 pay-per-view schedule with Survivor Series in Boston on Nov. 26.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2022 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2022 PPV schedule