With WrestleMania 38 in the books, WWE is moving forward with a new status quo. A major part of that is an undisputed champion on top of the company after Roman Reigns unified the WWE and universal titles by beating Brock Lesnar in the WrestleMania main event.

The next major WWE event up is Hell in a Cell on Sunday, June 5 in Chicago. WWE then follows up with Money in the Bank on July 2. Those two events will set the tone heading into SummerSlam, which will be held in July for the first time in the event's history with a July 30 date in Nashville. It is one of many WWE PPVs that have shifted from Sunday to Saturday in 2022.

Money in the Bank kicks off a string of four straight stadium shows for the first time in WWE history.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2022 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2022 PPV schedule